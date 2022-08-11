Justin Jefferson Talks about Cooper Coupe: The NFL World Reacts – The Spun: What’s Trending in the Sports World Today

Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson earned Pro Bowl and All-Pro honors in each of his first two seasons. But he’s targeting the league’s best receiver: the Rams, a far cry from Cooper Kupp.

In a recent interview with NFL Network, Jefferson talked about how excited he was about head coach Kevin O’Connell’s new offense imported from the Los Angeles Rams. But Jefferson decided to dig into Kuppe a little.

“Now I understand why the Coop has been wide open so many times… It’s so great to play in such an offense,” Jefferson said.

This isn’t the first time Jefferson has talked about the reigning NFL champion. This has caused some irritation among other NFL fans, although others are preparing for what could be a historic season for him.:

Justin Jefferson quickly rose to the top echelon of NFL receivers. In just two seasons, he has 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

When Jefferson has a new contract in 2-3 years, he will most likely receive one of the largest contracts for receivers in the history of the NFL.

To that end, his goal is probably to surpass all the numbers put up by Cooper Kupp. Let’s see if he can put his money into his words very quickly.

Will Justin Jefferson have better results than Kupp this season?