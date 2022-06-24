Justin Jefferson spoke about the new coaching staff of the Vikings

After two Pro Bowl and All-Pro seasons in a row, Minnesota Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson has a new coaching staff for the 2022 season. And he likes what he sees so far.

Speaking to NFL Network this week, Jefferson said he likes the “offensive style” of new head coach Kevin O’Connell. He especially liked that it was not the first attack, but the distribution of the ball in a different way.

“Our offensive style is no longer about attacking first,” Jefferson said. “Only that we can put different people in different positions and distribute the ball, really. I’m so excited about this attack. We’re just playing OTA, learning games, going through it with our defense and all that.”

“We are all excited. We’re all glad we have (O’Connell). It’s definitely a different atmosphere, a different connection in the building with him there. We’re just excited to start this, really. to see how this season will really turn out for us.”

In two short seasons, Justin Jefferson has established himself as one of the NFL’s elite receivers. He has 196 receptions for 3,016 yards and 17 touchdowns.

These 3,016 yards not only lead the NFL in this span, but are also the highest in NFL history for a player’s first two seasons.

Last season, Jefferson finished in the top six in all major admission categories. He led the NFL with 14.3 yards per touch.

If this new offense can open up even more opportunities for Jefferson to get the ball, it will be virtually impossible to stop him in 2022.