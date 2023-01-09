Justin Hawkins from The Darkness was unable to run due to a leg injury he sustained after attempting a David Lee Roth-style splits jump on stage.

Hawkins said he injured his hamstring after trying to recreate the acrobatic jump of the Van Halen frontman.

“Me and my brother [Dan Hawkins] try to run even when we’re on tour,” he told Classic Rock.

“But I couldn’t do anything for a while because I did a David Lee Roth-style splits jump and injured the hamstring of my left leg.

“It was a great jump with my feet over my head, but when I landed, I said, “Oh-oh.”

Hawkins also said that during a tour of Australia, he jumped onto a balcony and suffered another injury.

“He didn’t have the lip I was used to, so I ended up falling on my side a little bit and broke a rib.”

“That’s why at the moment I’m limping and it’s hard for me to breathe,” he continued. “But other than that, I’m in great shape.”

Hawkins recently performed a duet with Eurovision star Sam Ryder at a special concert in New York.

The couple shared the stage during Sam Ryder Rocks’ two-part New Year’s Eve broadcast, which aired on BBC1 on December 31.

The Eurovision star described Hawkins as “my absolute guitar god” before they played a joint version of The Darkness’ 2003 hit “I Believe In A Thing Called Love”.

Ryder also told his new employee, “Buddy, I was playing your music in my bedroom in front of the mirror, learning your riffs. Thank you so much for being here tonight. It’s just amazing.”

Hawkins was also one of many artists who remembered Taylor Hawkins at a tribute concert in Los Angeles, joining members of the late Foo Fighters drummer’s side project The Coattail Riders to perform a four-song set.