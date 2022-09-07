Justin Fields Named Captain: NFL World’s Reaction

On Wednesday afternoon, the Chicago Bears announced the team captains for the upcoming 2022 NFL season.

Fans immediately noticed that star midfielder Roquan Smith was selected as captain, although in the offseason he asked for an exchange. Defensive star Robert Quinn, also listed as a possible exchange candidate, was also named captain.

As for the offensive, lineman Cody Whitehair was also promoted to captain. However, the biggest name came when former Ohio State star Justin Fields was named captain.

In just his second year with the team, he obviously had a big impact on the coaching staff. Fans loved watching the news.

“There’s a C on my qbs chest,” one fan said, adding a few proud crying emojis.

“THAT’S MY MF QB GOT HIS CHEST,” another fan said.

Fields struggled during his rookie year, but he could have a big year ahead if the offensive line can protect him.