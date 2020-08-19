Justin Bieber watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show

Justin Bieber is Selena Gomez’s number one fan? Through her Instagram account she made a great revelation.

Despite being a married man, Justin Bieber can’t escape his past romance with Selena Gomez, at least when it comes to fans who keep sending their exes. The 26-year-old Grammy winner unknowingly generated buzz on the internet after he shared a photo from his HBO Max watchlist on Instagram Stories on August 17.

Some eagle-eyed fans noticed Sel’s lemon-decorated Selena + Chef show promotion at the top left of Justin’s screen, although his face was not visible in the shot, fans still raved about his post.

Justin Bieber accidentally slips in and reveals he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show! Thoughts?” wrote a user on social networks.

At first glance, it may seem like Justin Bieber is tuning in to watch Selena cook a tasty meal. However, that does not appear to be the case.

“To be honest, it’s not on his watch list. But, it’s weird that she took the photo and showed Selena’s cooking show when she knows the world will talk about it, “another Justin Bieber fan tweeted.

Either way, there will always be critics who favor Justin Bieber’s ex over his wife Hailey Bieber, and vice versa. The singer is happily married to the supermodel, who is credited with making him a better man.

The couple tied the knot in a secret courtroom ceremony in New York in September 2018. They tied the knot in a second and more formal ceremony in front of their closest friends and family in South Carolina in September 2019.

Is there still love between Justin Bieber and Selena?

Justin had an on-and-off relationship with Selena from early 2011 to roughly 2014. The “Jelena” timeline was that of a roller coaster ride due to breakups and other adventures along the way, including one between Justin Bieber and Hailey.

Justin Bieber accidentally slips up and reveals he’s been watching Selena Gomez’s cooking show! Thoughts? 👀 pic.twitter.com/HALv3pJgkN — MOODI (@kindofcrazy) August 17, 2020

Justin Bieber and Selena last met in late 2017, following news of his life-saving kidney transplant. Their series of hangouts lasted until approximately March 2018, before Justin rekindled his romance with Hailey. And the rest is history. Selena, for her part, is still single.

The first three episodes of Selena + Chef are now airing on HBO Max, and future episodes will air on Thursdays throughout August. Justin Bieber won’t miss out?



