Justin Bieber was seen almost naked the street for his clip

Justin Bieber has not finished surprising us. On the occasion of a new clip, the singer appeared naked, in the streets of Los Angeles!

Justin Bieber is preparing a brand new project! Indeed, the singer participated in the realization of his new clip, in boxer!

Like many artists, Justin Bieber can no longer perform in concert due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the singer continues to rehearse and record!

He also did not give up the sport. On Sunday November 1, he was surprised while jogging in Los Angeles, in a rather unusual outfit …

The 26-year-old singer was in white Calvin Klein boxers, barefoot, and was running towards his vehicle. Justin greeted acquaintances before stepping back into his mobile cabin.

Namely: Justin Bieber had spent his day filming! This can explain a lot of things… Indeed, the handsome blond undoubtedly produced a scene for a still unknown project.

His darling Hailey Baldwin was indeed present. However, she did not undress like her husband! Conversely, the young woman was chatting with other people present. Including actress Zoey Deutch who will surely appear in the clip.

While waiting to find out what is behind it all, Justin Bieber will be performing alongside singer Shawn Mendes to illustrate their collab. The single is called “Monster” and will be released on Friday, December 20, 2020.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS DARLING: MORE IN LOVE THAN EVER!

Side heart, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are still so in love and happy. The young woman was recently the subject of a rumor of pregnancy.

A rumor that she immediately denied on her Instagram account. ” I am not pregnant. So please stop writing lies from your sources ’and focus on what is important, I’m talking about the election,” she wrote, mentioning Us Weekly.



