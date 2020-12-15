Justin Bieber unveils rehearsals for his New Years show!

Justin Bieber plans to spoil his fans for the end of the year. Indeed, the singer is organizing a huge show for the New Year!

Justin Bieber has a life at two hundred dollars an hour!

Indeed, even if his projects, including touring, have been undermined by the Covid-19, the singer has rebounded.

Yep, just this year the singer released a new album called Changes, as well as a first YouTube documentary. Awesome, isn’t it?

But that’s not all ! Indeed, Justin Bieber is currently working on a second documentary, titled Justin Bieber: Next Chapter. Crazy, right?

And to top it off, sweetheart Hailey Bieber has decided to spoil his fans after this complicated year by putting on a huge show. Yes, the singer is organizing a remote concert for the New Year! Just that !

JUSTIN BIEBER UNVEILS REHEARSALS OF HIS NEW YEAR’S SHOW!

Justin Bieber never does things by halves! Indeed, when the Canadian singer has an idea in mind he goes for it!

For those who are really looking forward to the concert, we recommend that you take a look at the singer’s Insta account.

Indeed, for a few days, the latter has been sharing the behind the scenes of the preparation of this crazy show!

And frankly, the few snapshots of the rehearsals are already selling us dreams!

Besides, we’ll leave you with one of these photos, just below!



