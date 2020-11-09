Justin Bieber totally fan of the casual look of Hailey Baldwin

A husband who loves his wife … On social media, Justin Bieber has never stopped declaring his love for his other half, model Hailey Baldwin.

The proof, once in three, he devotes a post on his Instagram account. Enough to tenderize its 150 million subscribers, then. Yesterday JB posted a photo of Hailey Baldwin.

In the picture, the young woman wears a white crop top, as well as wide sweatpants. All embellished with a pair of gray and red Nike sneakers.

This photo, taken by the paparazzi, therefore delighted the heart of Justin Bieber. The singer decided to share the photo on his Instagram account.

As a caption, the Canadian singer has posted a series of emoji that leaves little room for doubt. And his 2.5 million Likes are not for nothing …

JUSTIN BIEBER HAS HAILEY BALDWIN IN THE SKIN

It’s no secret. Justin Bieber is passionate and madly in love with Hailey Baldwin. The latter does not stop singing for her.

Recently, Hailey Baldwin took the plunge and had a “J” engraved on her ring finger. A “J” for Justin, of course. And that’s not all.

Indeed, Hailey also had the word “beleza” tattooed on her neck, which means beauty in Portuguese. These little declarations of love, the young woman loves them.

Although happy in love, the pretty blonde recently shared on social media that she struggled to kiss Justin in public. In front of the photographers, then.

“It was difficult for me to understand how to have a relationship like this, in front of the whole world. But there comes a time when you have to accept reality and admit who you are. For a very long time, I couldn’t accept it. I never kissed her in public, so I didn’t like the idea of ​​being spied on, ”she told Story.



