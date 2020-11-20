Justin Bieber Throws His Demons in “Monster”!

Shawn Mendes has just released a new sound with Justin Bieber. A featuring awaited by the fans which will be on his next album.

Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have just released their song! And in 4 hours there are already almost 2 million views. A song that could therefore become a big success. It must be said that if we pay attention to the lyrics, the singers speak of their demons.

This is the first time that the Canadian duo have worked together. And the fans are therefore delighted, they have been waiting for this featuring for a long time. This sound will be part of Shawn Mendes’ next album called “Wonder”. It will be released on December 4th, be close.

The clip is very simple. The two singers are in the fog, on top of a giant box in the middle of a forest. So what is this song about? Dark periods in the life of artists. That moment when they almost got lost. Justin Bieber’s friend opens up.

“It was during a difficult time in my life, about two years ago. It was complicated because I was writing a few songs and I was controlled by my ego and I felt that something was wrong inside of me. I wrote all of this and it still resonates with me ever since. This song still speaks to me. ”

Through the lyrics and this song, the two artists want to criticize the music industry. Especially when dealing with young people “It’s about how society puts artists on a pedestal and watches them fall off it. And it’s hard to feel that. ”

Justin Bieber recently made a documentary about his demons. For a period, at the start of his success, he had therefore taken a bad road. In the words of Monster we find this side there. In the artist’s verse we can hear.

“I was 15 when I was put on a pedestal. I made some bad decisions, I tried to play the cool guy. I was pissed off by their jealousy. Justin Bieber is now grown up so he regrets those moments.



