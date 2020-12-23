Justin Bieber: The seductive portrait of the singer!

Justin Bieber knows how to delight his fans. The singer has just posted an adorable portrait of him on his Instagram account!

Justin Bieber knows how to handle social networks. So, he just published a portrait of him. And the least we can say is that it risks stoking the web.

But before discovering this adorable shot, let’s talk about music! Indeed, on December 31, Justin Bieber will provide a live stream concert.

This is a date her fans are looking forward to. And for good reason, it has been several years since the 26-year-old singer has performed on stage!

“Roll on the big day, can’t wait to see your performance! »« I feel that this concert is going to be exceptional! “,” It’s been two years since we last saw Justin Bieber on stage… Just for that, I can’t wait! “It’s going to be iconic, for sure! », Are all comments that we can read on Justin Bieber’s social network!

Messages all more adorable than each other that suggest that a lot of people will be present on the singer’s live!

JUSTIN BIEBER POSTS A VERY CUTE PORTRAIT!

However, this is not the only post that risks putting some balm in the hearts of his fans. Indeed, Justin Bieber has just published a portrait of him, on a white background. Thus, the young man appears in a simple outfit, a small smile on his lips.

Following this, the singer released a hopeful message. “God will give you the strength and energy you need to go through what you are going through, trust Him! He won’t let you down, ”he wrote on his Instagram account. What motivate his audience to accomplish great things!

Everything seems to be going well for Justin Bieber then. We wish him a huge show for the New Year!



