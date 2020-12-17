Justin Bieber: The couple loves to match their outfits!

Singer Justin Bieber and sweetheart Hailey Baldwin love to match their looks with every appearance! We tell you more.

Justin Bieber and his wife wear matching outfits all the time!

They are one of the flagship couples of his generation and are followed by thousands of social media followers. Indeed, Justin Bieber and his sweetheart fascinate.

Their love story, their complicity but also their looks, nothing is spared. Speaking of their style, the two lovers seem to tend to match their outfits.

Indeed, with each appearance, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin appear in matching outfits. It must be said that the two lovers still share the same dress style.

So this makes them match in a fairly natural way. In all, the matching outfits have become their hallmark. And their biggest fans don’t hesitate to take inspiration from it!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN SHARE THE SAME STYLE

So no, the two lovers are not having fun putting on clothes that are necessarily alike. Indeed, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin rather opts for looks different at first glance but which go very well together.

We think for example of one of their appearance where the couple both wore an outfit in green. Justin Bieber had chosen a floral shirt with denim shorts and slides.

Hailey Baldwin on her side wore a green denim jacket and her matching skirt with white sneakers. We also think of another appearance of the couple who had chosen a street wear look!

The singer wore dark blue joggers and a blue hoodie too, with a green cap. The young woman on her side wore faux leather cycling shorts and her matching white crop top.

A matching and super casual look. Totally validated by the couple’s fans!



