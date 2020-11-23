Justin Bieber thanks Shawn Mendes for the duet!

Justin Bieber gave Shawn Mendès nice compliments via his Instagram account! The latter is delighted with his new song with him!

2 days ago, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber released a feat together called “Monster”! Thus, the interpreter of “Yummy” wanted to thank his sidekick for this duo!

Sunday, November 22, 2020, Justin Bieber posted two photos on his Instagram account! In both pictures, Hailey Baldwin’s sweetheart posed with Shawn Mendes while they looked very complicit!

A post the 26-year-old artist captioned: “What an incredible human being! Thanks for letting me be on this music with you Shawn Mendes. ”

A publication that Internet users loved! Indeed, in the space of a few hours, the photos of Justin Bieber have accumulated more than 2.8 million likes, a real record!

JUSTIN BIEBER, INTERNET USERS VALIDATE HIS FEAT WITH SHAWN MENDES

Many Internet users reacted to Justin Bieber’s publication … And the least we can say is that they validate the feat with Shawn Mendes! Indeed, you only have to read the many comments to realize it!

“I loved this song, the music video is amazing too! “The most unexpected feat of the year, but also my favorite, well done guys! “Justin and Shawn made the duet of the year with this track! ”

“Justin Bieber and so benevolent towards Shawn Mendes, it’s nice to thank him publicly like that!” You can read on the 26-year-old artist’s social network!

Comments all more positive than the others which will therefore please the 2 singers!



