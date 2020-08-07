Justin Bieber takes out EVERYTHING to play golf

The singer, Justin Bieber, was seen shirtless while playing golf. Here we leave you the burning photographs.

Singer Justin Bieber, 26, and his wife, supermodel Hailey Baldwin, 23, went on a road trip in America. The artist made use of his social networks to share the best moments.

In his most recent Instagram post, the interpreter shared a moment of himself playing golf in front of a beautiful backdrop, where he wore no shirt and only black shorts.

Justin Bieber published the photos, without any captions, however, the snapshot got thousands of reactions and comments in a matter of minutes.

Justin Bieber falls in love on Instagram

This is not the first time that the artist has shown himself shirtless on his social networks, since just last week he enjoyed a small picnic with his wife. ”

The Grammy winner was photographed curled up in a blanket alongside an assortment of picnic snacks, guacamole fries, meats and cheeses.

Justin and Hailey tied the knot in September 2018 and have been documenting their journey across the country ever since. The couple have been making stops at various scenic spots, which have included rivers, lakes, greenery, and horse farms, as well as other animals.

They even took a massive leap recently when they were baptized together. The couple wanted the experience of going through the rite of baptism as a married couple, and the Canadian native shared a series of photos on her Instagram account on August 5.



