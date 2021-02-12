Justin Bieber standardizes wearing pajamas outside

Justin Bieber loves casual looks. The Canadian singer has managed to normalize the wearing of pajamas outside, and his fans validate.

Justin Bieber loves casual outfits. So much so that the artist is keen to walk the streets of Los Angeles wearing pajamas.

The 26-year-old Canadian singer has always had a keen eye for fashion. In his early days, the teenager therefore worshiped the clothing brand G-Star.

So much so that he ended up signing a collaboration with the brand. As a result, sales exploded and the singer received thousands of items from the clothing store.

After the pants, it was with the underwear that Hailey Bieber’s husband collaborated. We have seen him repeatedly praise the merits of Calvin Klein boxers.

A lucrative collaboration not only for Justin Bieber, but for the brand which relied on younger marketing. As a result, boxer sales have exploded.

This time, it’s the pajama brands that are likely to crowd the young man’s door. A fan of super flexible clothing, Justin Bieber recently took to the streets of Los Angeles in casual attire.

JUSTIN BIEBER STANDARDIZES WEARING PAJAMAS ON THE STREET

The paparazzi noticed that the world star loved to walk around in comfortable clothes. And the singer is not walking in jogging, but in pajamas.

Men’s magazine GQ featured an article on the singer’s dress style with the millions of albums sold. And it is clear that this denarius loves pajamas.

Justin Bieber launched his clothing brand several months ago, and he’s not shy about wearing his brand’s basics. There are therefore large sweater, but also pajamas.

“Whether it’s going out to dinner with Hailey or going to a TV set, Justin Bieber dresses casually all the time,” GQ writes in his article. And the media is not wrong.

Even when he goes to the recording studio, he therefore wears wide pajama pants. Fashion and fast-fashion enthusiast, Justin Bieber has unknowingly launched a fashion.

Luxury brands are now betting on pajamas as an outfit in their own right. During the last fashion-week, several models from the Louis Vuitton house wandered around in pajama tops and bottoms.

Lace, silk, velvet and even cashmere, pajamas are THE trendy outfit of the moment. And that, Justin Bieber understood it well, so well done!

For those who would like to have pajamas in their wardrobe, it is quite possible. Justin Bieber’s brand Drew offers several in various colors, so don’t deprive yourself.