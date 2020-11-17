Justin Bieber: Shawn Mendes doesn’t know who he is!

On social media, Justin Bieber shared with his fans a video of an interview in which he asks who Shawn Mendes is.

For the past few hours, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes have been waging a merciless war in front of millions of people on the social network Twitter.

Yesterday, Justin Bieber and Shawn Mendes announced to their fans that their collaboration was imminent. This Friday, the two artists will unveil Monster, a piece that is intended to be black, just after Halloween, therefore.

This track will therefore appear on Shawn Mendes’ new album, Wonder. For several hours, the two artists are therefore looking for lice by interposed tweets.

It all started with a video posted by Justin Bieber on his Twitter account. In the images, the Canadian singer claims not to know his friend Shawn Mendes. “Uh… Who is Shawn Mendes?” “, He launches to a journalist who thus evokes the career of the darling of Camila Cabello.

JUSTIN BIEBER AND SHAWN MENDES ESCAPE ON TWITTER

Following this tackle, the interpreter of Wonder stepped up to the plate. The latter replied with a simple tweet: “You don’t remember us? Yet we both took a photo ”.

The photo in question is a photo of Shawn Mendes standing with Jacob Tremblay when he was just a child. As a reminder, the teenager plays the role of Justin as a child in the music video Lonely.

Faced with this spike, the Canadian singer retorted: “The guy thinks he can beat me in hockey”. The sport in question is therefore very popular in Canada and Justin and Shawn played it when they were younger.

On social networks, Internet users are therefore passionate about this clash 2.0 which is of course a promotional coup on D-3 of the Monster clip.

This morning, Shawn Mendes and Justin Bieber unveiled the first exclusive images of this clip. And the latter promises to be very dark, very much on Friday!



