Justin Bieber returns to music with “Holy”

Singer Justin Bieber has finally confirmed what was already an open secret, that his latest publications on social networks were helping him to warm up for the expected release of his first single in a long season. The song in question, called “Holy”, will be released this Friday and features Chance The Rapper as a guest artist.

The pop star, married to the model Hailey Baldwin, has announced excitedly that the song anticipates the arrival of a new artistic era that has him frankly excited, since in some way it symbolizes his personal and artistic rebirth after a time marked by problems moods derived from the Lyme disease you suffer from.

“New era, new single. It already begins. #Holy arrives this Friday ”, the Canadian interpreter has written on his Instagram profile, where he has also shared the cover of the single. As expected in a star of its category, the publication has already accumulated thousands of likes and has generated an outbreak of jubilation among its most staunch fans. The artist will also offer his admirers a striking video clip with which he will promote the song, for which he has turned to none other than the renowned director Colin Tilley, known in recent times for being responsible for the media and controversial video of “WAP”, the successful joint single of Cardi B and fellow rapper Megan Thee Stallion.



