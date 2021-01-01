Justin Bieber replaces a boxing champ!

New buzz for singer Justin Bieber! In the shoes of a boxing champion for his video Anyone, he ignites the web and delights his fans.

Definitely, Justin Bieber has everything right now. And for good reason… between his brand Drew, his new sounds and his concert for the New Year, the fans are delighted!

Followed by more than 55 million subscribers on Instagram and even more on his Youtube channel, Justin Bieber is therefore unanimous. And with his voice, how not to crack when hearing him?

With her latest clip Anyone, the star proves her talents and creativity again and again. If you could have doubted, go to the end of the article to see her clip.

JUSTIN BIEBER STARTS 2021 IN TOP TRENDS

A few hours ago, Justin Bieber unveiled his latest clip: Anyone! Not surprisingly, everyone loves it already.

Sharing the good news with us on his Instagram account just 6 hours ago, Justin Bieber is making us start the year on a high note! “#ANYONE has just been released” he comments under his video extract.

But that’s not all ! On his Youtube channel, Justin already has more than 2.3 million views on his clip Anyone. In fact, it is already in the top 19 of world trends!

“It was the best livestream ever, thankful. “; “THE SONG IS SO BEAUTIFUL YOU HAVE BLESSED US AGAIN. Or “” If it’s not you it’s Anyone, you’re the only good I’ve Ever done .. ”Send this to your lover and supporter in this difficult year of the past year. »Commented his fans under his post.



