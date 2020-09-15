Justin Bieber releases new single “Holy” this Friday

Justin Bieber is ready to start a new musical era with the unreleased single “Holy”, out on Friday 18th September.

The singer is continuing the countdown that started last Friday on social networks by adding a link to the tweets that refers to the jbsoon.com page, where it is possible to pre-order the song and admire the cover.

On Instagram Justin posted a photo that appears to have been taken on a set and which portrays him together with director Colin Tilley, who recently directed the music video for “WAP” by Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion.

These days an anonymous source close to the pop star told HollywoodLife.com that the new album should be out by the end of 2020. Justin Bieber’s manager, Scooter Braun, also seems to confirm this. Click here to find out more!

The Canadian star’s latest studio album is “Changes” and was released in early 2020, more precisely on Valentine’s Day.



