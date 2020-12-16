Justin Bieber rehearsed and prepared a surprise!

New buzz for singer Justin Bieber! He reveals pictures of him in full rehearsal for a very special live concert!

Definitely, Justin Bieber never ceases to delight his fans and make people talk about him! And for good reason … between his new sounds and his new co Drew, we do not know where to turn!

Followed by more than 150 million subscribers on his Instagram account, Justin Bieber is also very present on the networks. To the delight of Internet users, he shares his daily life with us!

Romantic dinner, new outfit, holidays with friends, backastage shooting and even the rehearsals of his concerts! Take a look:

JUSTIN BIEBER: HIS LIVE CONCERT FOR THE NEW YEAR

Indeed, Justin Bieber announced the mega good news on his Instagram account a few hours ago! Shock, for the new year, the singer will perform live and set the mood like never before.

Unsurprisingly, Justin Bieber delighted fans! Unsurprisingly, on the networks, he then ignited everything with his posts!

“Get ready for this New Years Eve live show, be sure to check it out. »He wrote to us under a first photo. Unveiling himself in full rehearsal, he then adds: “See you on New Year’s Eve 📷: @rorykramer. ”

And to send us lots of good vibes, he adds: “If you read this legend know it, believe it or not, you are precious. Your life has meaning and purpose. It might not feel like it, but trust me, don’t give up! ”

“So get ready for the New Year.”! We can’t wait to see what he has in store for this live online, don’t you?



