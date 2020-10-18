Justin Bieber presents live the heartbreaking song “Lonely”

Singer Justin Bieber’s “Lonely” was first performed live on Saturday Night Live.

Being famous can be scary and soul-killing, especially when you’re a kid. That’s what Justin Bieber has been trying to tell fans, and that’s what he sang on “Saturday Night Live” in his heartbreaking new song “Lonely.”

He quietly began the song backstage in his dressing room, singing to himself in the mirror.

“What if you had everything but no one to call? Maybe then you would know me, ”he sang. “Because I’ve had it all, but no one is listening, and that’s so lonely. I’m so lonely”.

He walked down the hallways of the studio to the stage, singing, “Everybody saw me sick, and it felt like nobody gave a sh * t. They criticized the things I did when I was a stupid kid. ”

Bieber released the music video for the song on Friday at midnight. It has his voice, but stars 14-year-old Jacob Tremblay from the movie “Room” as a young Bieber, dealing with success and pain.

Justin Bieber returned too emotional to Saturday Night Live

Previously on “SNL,” Bieber sang another new song, “Holy,” a mix of religion and love for his wife Hailey Baldwin Bieber on a set that looked a bit like a manger with a neon cross. He was joined by Chance the Rapper, his collaborator on the track.

Bieber’s new song exposes how much the singer suffered during his rise to fame. Let’s remember that Justin began his career at the age of 15, when producer Scooter Braun discovered him through the videos of the singer that he shared on YouTube.

The first song JB released was “One Time”, but it was thanks to the iconic single “Baby” that the young man of Canadian origin gained worldwide fame. However, the excess of popularity brought him various problems with addictions and with his behavior. Do you think Justin regrets being famous? Do you think the singer has already changed after his conflicts?



