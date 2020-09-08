Justin Bieber praises BTS for their achievements

Justin Bieber referred to the worldwide success that BTS has had through a video of E! Entertainment.

In the record, the Canadian states that “if anyone knows how to make history, it is BTS, the K-Pop group that has been selling millions of records around the world and that generated a change in the global music industry.”

Later, the interpreter of “Sorry” reviews how South Koreans landed in the international market from their appearance in New York’s Time Square, to their performance in Grand Central Station, among other milestones.

Regarding the release of “Dynamite”, Bangtan’s first English song, Justin assures that it is a theme with which they will continue to “break records.”

“The video clip has the most views in a day in the history of Youtube and is the most talked about video on the platform,” says Bieber.

Finally, the artist assured that the success of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook is due to the fact that they do not leave behind their language, which “is part of their art.”

BTS tops Billboard’s Hot 100 for second week in a row

On the other hand, this Tuesday it became known that BTS remains at number one on The Billboard Hot 100 Chart for the second consecutive week, thanks to the success of “Dynamite.”



