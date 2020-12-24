Justin Bieber: Notice of friendship before Christmas!

Justin Bieber just posted a photo on his Instagram account where he appears with his closest friends. A nice message.

When we think of Christmas time we think of family. But this time is also a way to be surrounded by love and joy. And Justin Bieber uses those moments to make a declaration of love to his friends on Instagram.

On his Instagram account, the singer therefore posts a photo of him with all his friends with him. We recognize among them his wife Hailey but the others are under their mask. And the Baby singer does not identify his friends, for their privacy surely.

We see them all in small groups with Santa hats on their heads. Everyone looks very happy today. From what we can see, the group of friends are in a garage. We see the door opening to the right and a bicycle in the background.

On his story, Justin Bieber posts a selfie of him in front of a tree. And again he has a Santa hat on his head. The singer looks very happy when you see him like that. Besides, her text under the photo with her friends is beautiful.

JUSTIN BIEBER: HIS VERY TOUCHING STATEMENT OF FRIENDSHIP

Under the photo of his group of friends, Justin Bieber writes a nice message. “These people really make my life better. Thank you for being who you are. Words cannot write down all the gratitude I feel towards you. Thanks thanks thanks” .

A very nice text therefore for all those people who surround it on a daily basis. Justin Bieber is so grateful this Christmas season for what he has. We imagine he will be with his family and his wife on Christmas Day.

But for the moment, he enjoys the privileged moments with his friends. Maybe they were making the Christmas tree? We don’t know but the day seemed good for Justin Bieber.



