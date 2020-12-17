Justin Bieber melts his wife, Hailey, in a selfie!

With one of his last selfies, Justin Bieber was once again unanimous among his fans. Even his wife Hailey Baldwin loved his photo.

Justin Bieber recently dazzled his followers with a new Instagram post. And in the comments thread, his wife Hailey Baldwin made it clear that his photo had really pleased him.

Like you, Justin Bieber is also very active on his social networks! Without a filter, he enjoys sharing all his daily life to the delight of his admirers.

Last I heard, he too is preparing to celebrate the end of the year holidays with his family. A few days ago, the “Yummy” singer announced that he had decorated his Christmas tree with his darling Hailey Baldwin.

Facing the camera, the lovebirds have put the small dishes in the big ones so that the result is successful! And obviously, their followers loved the decoration they chose.

And that’s not all ! To end 2020 on a high note, Justin Bieber has also agreed to partner with T-Mobile to organize a virtual concert on New Year’s Eve.

Needless to say that this announcement made the buzz on the Web! Unsurprisingly, his most fervent admirers all rushed to buy their precious ticket.

HAILEY BALDWIN VALIDATE JUSTIN BIEBER’S LAST SELFIE!

Along with music, Justin Bieber is also at the head of his brand “Drew House”! Keen on fashion, the singer wants only the best for his consumers.

To mark the spirits, the interpreter of “What Do You Mean” relies only on trendy and ultra colorful pieces. And this combo works!

In addition, he often calls on those around him to advertise him. Justin Bieber has a good business mind!

A few hours ago, the star caused another sensation on Instagram! The cause ?!

The “Yummy” performer immortalized himself in a vehicle without specifying where he was going. His selfie, although a little fuzzy, was unanimous among his subscribers.

Even his darling Hailey Balwin also seems to have been won over by his photo. “Wow. Ok, ”the pretty blonde said. We love !



