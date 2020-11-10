Justin Bieber loves to hug his wife, Hailey Baldwin!

Very much in love, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have a hard time breaking away from each other … Even 10 minutes of meeting are insurmountable!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin spin the perfect love! The spouses do not let go of a sole … Even in a meeting!

The couple is the dream of a good number of fans! Indeed, their love and their complicity are no longer to be proven!

However, it was not always very rosy between them… Yes! Justin Bieber and his sweetheart have known each other since 2009.

Thus, by rubbing shoulders, they ended up getting together in 2016 when the singer had just separated from Selena Gomez. After six months of relationship, the star in the wick and Hailey Baldwin leave …

Much to the delight of some fans who wanted Justin Bieber to get back together with Selena Gomez … Unfortunately, in 2018, the Disney star Chanel and the “Baby” singer went their separate ways!

So Justin Bieber and Hailey hook up and this time it’s the one! Indeed, after two months of romance, they get married!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN: INSEPARABLE!

Since their marriage, the famous singer and the model have not stopped making appearances where we see them more in love than ever! A while back, Hailey even told Elle magazine how much she loved him, saying, “He’s an amazing, wonderful man and such a great life partner. There is no one else I would have wanted to spend my life with. So I am lucky. ”

On Instagram, Justin Bieber shares his love very often. That night, for example, the singer shared a series of photos while in a meeting …

And you might as well say that he was very happy that his wife joined him! In fact, the caption of his post read: “Love it when Hailey comes into my meetings!” ”

In one of the photos published, we can see them entwined in each other’s arms …

In any case, at MCETV, we fall for this photo of Justin Bieber!



