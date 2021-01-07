Justin Bieber is shirtless to show off his many tattoos!

Bomb alert ! Justin Bieber shows off in his sexy, shirtless mirror to show off his many tattoos! Bomb alert ! Today Justin Bieber shows off in his sexy, shirtless mirror to flaunt his many tattoos!

Definitely, Justin Bieber does not stop making the buzz and panicking his fans! With her angelic face and muscular body, how can you not fall for it?

Followed by more than 157 million subscribers on his Instagram account, Justin Bieber is therefore unanimous! Without surprise !

Sharing photos and videos of his life every day, he makes fans happy! And today is no exception to the rule because Justin shares an intimate mirror selfie with us showing off topless!

Indeed, the handsome brunette shared this photo with us a few hours ago on his Instagram account!

JUSTIN BIEBER: THE BACKSTAGES OF HIS ANYONE CLIP

Taken by his photographer Rory Kramer, Justin Bieber therefore shares a behind-the-scenes photo of his latest clip Anyone! Standing in front of a mirror with lots of clothes racks in the background, it looks like the singer is winking at us.

Dressed in jeans and white Calvin Klein boxer shorts, we can recognize his boxer outfit in Anyone! After making the buzz and accumulating more than 30 million views on YouTube, fans are delighted to discover the backstage of the clip!

Wearing a cap upside down and a gold necklace around his neck, the singer shows us all his tattoos! Indeed, Justin Bieber has 60 tattoos on his chest and arms!

Did you know that to prepare for his role as a boxer, expert makeup artists covered him with a flesh-colored foundation to hide all his tattoos? This photo was therefore taken before the start of filming.