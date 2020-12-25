Justin Bieber is promoting his new Christmas title!

Canadian singer Justin Bieber celebrates Christmas with music on social media! We’ll give you more details.

This year, it is with music that the young singer has chosen to celebrate Christmas. Indeed, Justin Bieber has decided to revisit one of his classics for the occasion.

He then shares on his Instagram account a Story with his song Christmas Eve. This is a track from his album Under the Mistletoe, which means under the mistletoe in French.

So it’s perfect for this holiday season! Justin Bieber also takes the opportunity to wish a Merry Christmas to his many followers on social networks.

In fact, he will later share a wonderful message to his community. Something to warm their hearts and give them hope for this quite special year.

JUSTIN BIEBER PREPARES HIS CONCERT

On the other hand, the singer is surely very happy to be able to return to the music scene soon. Eh yes ! In fact, after months of absence, Justin Bieber will be able to return to the stage.

He is indeed organizing a huge concert for the New Year! This will obviously be held without an audience, coronavirus requires!

But fans of the singer will be able to attend from their living room. Indeed, the concert will be streamed on a site dedicated to the event.

Lately we have been able to discover the backstage of his concert. Indeed, Justin Bieber shared some photos of his rehearsals on social networks.

We see the young artist accompanied by his band of dancers. One thing is certain, even without an audience, the young artist has planned an exceptional show for this new year. Eh yes !

It will therefore be an opportunity to turn the page on its rather special last 365 days. And above all to start a new year in music. So we can’t wait to see what he’s up to for us. To follow.



