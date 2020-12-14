Justin Bieber is preparing a success with the NHS Choir!

It’s official ! Justin Bieber will record an exclusive feat with NHS Choir for the Christmas holidays. The end of the year promises to be musical for Justin Bieber. The Canadian singer will record a song with NHS Choir for the Christmas holidays.

The BBC media announced the good news on its website. After performing All I Want for Christmas with Mariah Carey in 2015, the Canadian popstar repeated the experience.

Except this time it’s not with a diva that Hailey Baldwin’s husband is going to sing, but with a choir! And not just any.

Indeed, the singer will therefore have the chance to perform a piece on the piano, with the NHS Choir. The latter is very popular in the United States.

Four years ago, the American choir made the buzz by performing Something Inside so Strong. The video has been viewed over 186,000 times on YouTube!

JUSTIN BIEBER PARTNERS WITH NHS CHOIR FOR CHRISTMAS PARTY

The selected song is none other than Holy. The video clip which now has more than 92 million views will therefore have the right to a choral version.

A nice gift for the Christmas holidays for Justin Bieber fans. After singing the song alone on stage during the SNL, the star reiterates.

And it is with the NHS Choir that the Canadian will thus collaborate for a new version. The singer has already shown his excitement to join the collective as a duet.

He said: “It’s good to get together with the NHS Choir, we’re going to share some good time together and we’re going to make history on the UK charts.” And that’s not all.

Justin Bieber is therefore honored to sing with a choir. “In these difficult times, I am so honored to partner with the NHS Choir for a charity single whose proceeds will go to those who fight to save lives every day.” The single will be released on December 18.



