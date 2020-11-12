Justin Bieber is performing his hit “10,000 Hours” live!

For the CMA Awards, Justin Bieber delivered a live performance of his hit 10,000 Hours with Dan + Shay! Justin Bieber has decided to end the year in the best possible way. Indeed, the Canadian singer delivered an unprecedented performance at the CMA Awards.

A ceremony that recognizes the best country artists of the year, therefore. And the singer was therefore accompanied by Dan + Shay to perform 10,000 Hours.

And the least we can say is that the singer’s performance was very well received by his audience, therefore. It was therefore from the Music City Center in Nashville that Hailey Baldwin’s husband delivered his performance live.

On stage, the artist was accompanied by his guitar, as well as Dan + Shay, therefore. Covid-19 obliges, there was no one else in the huge concert hall, therefore.

JUSTIN BIEBER RECOGNIZED FOR HIS LIVE CONCERT WITH DAN + SHAY

The song, very romantic, was therefore largely unanimous. The singer once again sang acoustically, without too many instruments.

On social networks, Justin Bieber has therefore shared with his fans a few passages. The singer therefore also took the opportunity to thank the 500 million people who streamed the song on Spotify.

On its Instagram account, the Dan + Shay group therefore wanted to thank Internet users for this beautiful gift, therefore. “10,000 Hours has officially hit 500 million streams on Spotify. And more than 1.3 billion streams, all platforms combined, “they wrote on social networks. A post liked more than 61,000 times.

And that’s not all. The group took the opportunity to thank their fans, but also those of Justin Bieber for having widely shared the song. “Thank you all, tonight we’re giving a live performance with Justin Bieber for the first time at the CMA Awards. We promise you it will be special ”. And the service was therefore up to the task!



