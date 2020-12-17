Justin Bieber is out for Christmas shopping!

New buzz for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The couple appear in the middle of a shopping session for Christmas gifts!

New buzz for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin! The couple show up in the middle of shopping for Christmas gifts!

Since their marriage two years ago, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have never stopped talking about them! Real couple goals of this year, fans love them!

It’s simple, each of their release is decrypted and detailed on the web! And today is no exception! Indeed, the two lovebirds are out!

The reason ? Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are shopping for Christmas! Indeed, we saw them at the mall in West Hollywood and therefore ignites the networks!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN: THEIR COMFY LOOK FOR SHOPPING

On Tuesday, Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted shopping for Christmas gifts at Maxfield Los Angeles in West Hollywood! Always trendy, so we detail the look of the two lovers!

Justin Bieber is therefore wearing oversized red and green check sweatpants for the occasion. Matched with a white hoodie and a pair of Nike sneakers, it looks super stylish as always.

Hailey Badwin is also betting on a street and comfy look for this OOTD. Cool and effortless, her fuzzy green check jacket layered over a white t-shirt and jeans make her look sublime. Wearing a cult Bottega Veneta clutch, we can also guess her braids under her white baseball cap and she tied her golden hoops to her ears.

Walking hand in hand through the mall and the aisles filled with luxury boutiques, lovers have done a lot of shopping! But who is going to be so spoiled for Christmas?

We can not wait to know and see the unpacking of the gifts… To be continued next week then!



