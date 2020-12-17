Justin Bieber is making fun of his big New Year’s concert!

Justin Bieber is planning to do a really big concert to celebrate the New Year! On Instagram, he teases the event thoroughly!

Handsome Justin Bieber is planning to make it big for the New Year! The singer wants to spend in 2021 on stage for his fans!

Right now, the handsome kid is getting ready for Christmas! The latter therefore comes a little closer to God …

Indeed, Justin Bieber thoroughly shares verses and thoughts on the benefits of religion! His fans can therefore read in the story and in the post what he feels!

However, it is not just for Christmas that the young man feels close to God! Eh yes ! He goes to church all year round!

Additionally, for 2020, Justin Bieber and Hailey Balwin have decided to baptize each other together. Something to strengthen their love even more …

Indeed, on the networks, the couple is happier and more in love than ever … We fall for it!

However, for the New Year, the singer will not spend his entire evening with his sweetheart… He has decided to give the fans a gift!

JUSTIN BIEBER TEASE HIS NEW YEAR’S CONCERT!

The singer can’t wait to leave 2020 behind … And he’s not the only one!

Indeed, everyone thinks that this year has been the most horrible of all time… So, everyone hopes that 2021 will be better!

In the meantime, Justin Bieber is training for the New Year! Hailey’s sweetheart has chosen to offer his voice!

He will sing on New Year’s Eve! We can’t wait to see this… Aren’t you?

So, as he announced in Story, he will do a big concert! Great news for Justin Bieber fans!

Yet, as of yet, it’s unclear what it is!

See you on the 31st to find out more!



