Justin Bieber is already number 1 with his single Everyone!

Justin Bieber’s new single, titled Anyone, has already moved up to number one in the best-selling charts. Canadian singer Justin Bieber’s single Anyone, posted online this Friday, December 1, is at the top of sales. He couldn’t have asked for better!

Justin Bieber couldn’t start the new year without making his subscribers happy. Indeed, the Canadian singer organized a huge concert to celebrate the concert with them.

Thus, his live was watched by millions of viewers. What to give him balm in the heart in this sad period, linked to the Covid-19 pandemic.

So to thank them for being there, Justin Bieber couldn’t help but address them. He wrote them a nice message in the feed of his Instagram account.

“I couldn’t be more honored to stand with so many amazing people tonight. Thank you to all of you who have been present for this amazing show tonight, my heart is full of hope for 2021! ”

So, Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s husband received thousands of messages in return for this successful show. “I love you Justin, this live was great, we are glad to have you back!” Wrote one internet user.

Because yes, Drake’s great friend didn’t just put on a great gig. He also unveiled a new single, titled Anyone.

JUSTIN BIEBER IS AT THE TAQUET

Indeed, Justin Bieber released a new song. Which really surprised his fans, who never expected such a novelty.

Thus, his single Anyone has already charmed his audience. As proof, the title has slipped to number one in iTunes sales in the United States.

As for Anyone’s music video, it ranks second in the big trends on Youtube. So Justin Bieber couldn’t have started 2021 better.



