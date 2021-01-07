Justin Bieber is a fan of Jaden Smith’s “Sunburnt”!

Singer Justin Bieber appears to be a huge fan of Jaden Smith’s Sunburnt and is sharing it on Instagram! We’ll give you more details.

Justin Bieber loves Jaden Smith’s Sunburnt track!

The Canadian singer is very active on social networks. Indeed, Justin Bieber loves to share his daily life with his thousands of followers on Instagram.

Moreover, he also does not hesitate to share his musical favorites with them, as can be seen from his recent story on the social network! Indeed, Justin Bieber shared a screen of the last music he listened to.

This is the track “Sunburnt” by artist Jaden Smith. And to believe the emojis that Justin Bieber used on his Story, we imagine that the young singer is really a big fan!

Hailey Baldwin’s sweetheart did not hesitate to identify the artist in question. Just to show him that he really liked his song and to support it!

JUSTIN BIEBER: “ANYONE”

For his part, the young Canadian has not been idle! Indeed, Justin Bieber recently released his track called “Anyone”.

Moreover, the young singer also unveiled his music video on the YouTube music platform. We then notice that Justin Bieber has completely hidden his tattoos. Yet the young man has a lot!

Indeed, the young man has his chest and arms covered with tattoos! And yet, for the clip of his new song, he chose to hide them all!

Moreover, the young artist was able to count on the fabulous work of his makeup artists who managed to hide all his tattoos! A task that must not have been easy!

In fact, on his Instagram account, he shared a video of his make-up session. And the result at the end is breathtaking!

Released on January 1, 2021, the clip for his song Anyone has now accumulated more than 29 million views on YouTube! Just that. Find out here.