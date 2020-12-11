Justin Bieber is a fan of Hailey Baldwin’s photo!

Justin Bieber shared a photo of his wife on Instagram. Suffice to say that he is still a fan of his darling, Hailey Balwin!

Handsome Justin Bieber blew us away again with a loving post on Instagram! The latter shared a great shot of Hailey Badwin in a pink bikini.

For more than two years, the singer and the model have made us dream. Indeed, they seem madly in love with each other!

However, Justin Bieber still has difficulties in getting his relationship with Hailey Baldwin accepted by fans. The latter has nothing to prove to them, but sometimes he feels compelled to say things!

Indeed, fans of the singer can not turn the page … They loved to see him in a relationship with Selena Gomez!

Eh yes ! The brunette beauty is really super popular and so is her story with Justin Bieber… Yet that’s ancient history!

Indeed, the darling of Hailey Baldwin is a married man and really very in love …

JUSTIN BIEBER SHARES A SUBLIME SNAPSHOT OF HAILEY BALDWIN ON INSTAGRAM!

Very often, Justin Bieber makes declarations of love to his sweetheart on Instagram! Not long ago, he made us crack with a very nice text for Hailey Baldwin!

Indeed, for the young woman’s 24th birthday, he had written a text full of love for her … Enough to make us melt in love!

For Hailey, words weren’t enough because she was moved. So, she had decided to answer with three yellow hearts.

Just yesterday, Justin Bieber showed how much he was still a fan of his beautiful blonde. So he posted a snapshot of her in a pink bikini …

In legend, the singer left three red hearts… Hailey Baldwin must have jumped for joy when seeing this post!



