Justin Bieber in DJ Khaled In ‘Popstar’ video

Drake and Khaled brought a real pop star to star in the video for “POPSTAR”

“POPSTAR” is one of the first promotional singles – along with “GREECE” – from DJ Khaled’s twelfth studio album, Khaled Khaled. Both tracks feature Drake. This was DJ Khaled’s first release since May 2019’s Father of Asahd album. Both tracks were by Drake, but were assigned to the new Miami DJ project.

In “POPSTAR”, Drake compares himself to a pop star and talks about the lifestyle that comes when you are a big world music star – girls calling you over and over, using credit cards with high spending limits and buying a big number of expensive watches. The Toronto rapper still comments on being a little “off” in 2019, but that 2020 he is back with everything.

“You would probably think that my manager is Scooter Braun, yes. But my manager is with twenty cats in the Buddakan (restaurant), yes, ayy ”, says Drake in the banner, alluding that due to his enormous success worldwide many may think that his manager is Scooter Braun.

Scooter Braun is a well-known businessman and entrepreneur of popular artists such as Canadian singer Justin Bieber and American singer Ariana Grande. As Drake is a popular rapper, he jokes that someone might think that Braun is managing him, since he manages many popular artists. However, his manager is his longtime friend, Oliver El-Khatib.

With that said, there is nothing more fair than Justin Bieber to star in the official music video for the track that has just been released. Well thought out, Drake and Khaled. Watch below.



