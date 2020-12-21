Justin Bieber hits his old Selena Gomez!

On social networks, singer Justin Bieber threw a spade at his ex, Selena Gomez … Don’t panic. Never has a love affair been the subject of so much ink … Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez may not be together, the media continue to fuel this relationship that no longer needs to be.

Indeed, after their official separation in 2018, the Canadian and the American singer have decided to move on. Unfortunately for them, the tabloids continue to pick on them.

A difficult situation for both the young woman and Hailey Bieber’s husband. A source told Entertainment Tonight that the two exes were fed up with reading their first names in the press.

“Selena, Justin Bieber and Hailey are all tired of seeing articles about Selena and Hailey. So it’s exhausting for everyone and they just want people to move on so they can do the same. ” And the little spade launched by Justin on Instagram may well feed the tabloid press a little further.

JUSTIN BIEBER THROWS A BAD SPADE AT SELENA GOMEZ

A few hours ago, Justin Bieber posted a new video on his Instagram account. A video full of meaning for the artist as he performs Love Yourself live.

The words are more than equivocal. He sings, “My mom doesn’t love you so she all the time. And I don’t like to admit that I was wrong, “he sings.

So, are these words addressed to Selena Gomez? It may well be so, if one relies on information from the international press.

At the time of this single event’s release, several media claimed the song was a spade to Selena Gomez. But then who should we believe?

For her part, Selena Gomez has therefore put an end to her love affair with Justin by singing Same Old Love. In this song, the young woman cries out that she is tired of going through the same love story. “I’m sick of that same old love, it’s killing me,” she sings.

Watched more than 2 million times, the singer’s new video is therefore a success. The question therefore remains: is Justin Bieber talking about Selena Gomez?



