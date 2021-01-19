Justin Bieber: his wife Hailey Bieber is jogging!

Another faultless for Hailey Baldwin! On Instagram, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart immortalized herself with an ultra-trendy outfit.

Besides music, Justin Bieber is also keen on fashion! Just like his darling Hailey Baldwin. This Monday, January 18, the young woman made the buzz on the Web by posing with a set that suited her perfectly.

Justin Bieber is one of the must-watch stars on Instagram to date. On this social network, the performer of “Yummy” even has more than 158 million subscribers.

Last I heard, all is well for him! Despite the pandemic, Justin Bieber was able to celebrate the holiday season with his loved ones.

Wanting to breathe away from the L.A crush, the singer and his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin – subsequently – flew to Hawaii. Obviously, this little break in the sun seems to have done them the greatest good.

In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see. And the two stars seem to love each other like they did on day one.

On the Web, they love to make fiery statements to the delight of their fans. Hailey Baldwin even seems to be the singer’s muse.

Alongside the music, the “What Do You Mean” singer also brilliantly manages his “Drew House” brand. To advertise himself, he doesn’t hesitate to call on his star friends.

Like Jaden Smith or even Millie Bobby Brown. And his wife very often poses with sets from her collections on her social networks.

A few hours ago, the model once again gave a style lesson via her Instagram story. The proof in pictures!

JUSTIN BIEBER: HAILEY BALDWIN SHOWS ON INSTAGRAM!

As you can see, Hailey Baldwin went for a casual ’and very hip ensemble. Indeed, the darling of Justin Bieber has bet on a pretty blue bob.

To complete her look, the pretty blonde has also chosen to wear an alluring body that has the same color as her jogging pants. On a daily basis, Hailey Baldwin loves to alternate outfits according to her desires.

She is also a big fan of big sweatshirts and denim jeans. Just like her husband Justin Bieber!

Anyway, whatever she wears everything suits her! For Vogue in 2019, the star had moreover indulged in her fashion inspirations.

“I had the chance to participate in a photoshoot for issue 1000 of Vogue Paris, inspired by the photos of Lady Diana taken by the paparazzi,” said the star.

And also to specify: “He is someone from whom I am very inspired: I like effortless silhouettes, wearing sportswear pieces and focusing on comfort above all”.

HAILEY BALDWIN INSPIRES HER FANS!

Thanks to her notoriety, Hailey Baldwin has become the face of many brands. She also multiplies the covers for the biggest fashion magazines.

However, the pretty blonde seems to want to keep her feet on the ground. And the supermodel has always refused to use her family’s notoriety to be successful in life.

“I want to do everything on my own without my name being a factor. I’m trying to get away from it, ”Hailey Baldwin said for Grazia in 2016.

If – to this day – the it girl is one of the highest paid models around, she once wanted to become a principal dancer. “I miss dancing a lot. When I watch a ballet I cry because I miss it so much ”, also confided the star for Glamor the same year.