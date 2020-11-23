Justin Bieber: His declaration of love to Hailey Bieber!

Justin Bieber celebrated Hailey Bieber’s birthday in a stunning Instagram post! Indeed, he made her an incredible statement.

Handsome Justin Bieber shouted his love for Hailey Bieber on Instagram!

Definitely, between the interpreter of “Baby” and the pretty blonde, everything is fine! Indeed, for more than two years, they spin the perfect love!

While Justin Bieber and Hailey have known each other for years, they didn’t realize their love it wasn’t that long ago! Still, it may be recent, they really love each other like crazy!

The proof is that they got married after two months. If some found it too fast and they would get over it, know that the bellows of their love have still not come down!

Indeed, Justin Bieber and Hailey live a true fairy tale… They are even inseparable! Something to make everyone dream and to gradually forget Selena Gomez who always weighs a little on them …

JUSTIN BIEBER MAKES A GREAT STATEMENT TO HAILEY!

For Hailey’s birthday, Justin Bieber wrote her a great text on Instagram… Indeed, he declares his love to her in the most beautiful way!

We can therefore read: “My eyes for you, my heart for you, my soul for you, my love is for you. I feel at home wherever you are. You are my place of safety. I am completely and totally obsessed with who you are. My biggest dream is to end up old with you. I can’t imagine you being mine forever. Happy birthday baby. “Beautiful words that leave no one indifferent!

So Hailey Bieber didn’t have the words to answer that… She commented on three yellow hearts that say a lot about how she felt!



