Justin Bieber: Hailey is training to be a mom in Hawaii!

Would singer Justin Bieber be ready to start a family with his wife Hailey Baldwin? We tell you more! Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin would they be ready to become parents?

The two lovers recently treated themselves to a superb trip to Hawaii. In fact, Justin Bieber and his wife have decided to change their minds to start the new year on the right foot.

They then took off for the Hawaiian sun in the company of some friends and family. During their stay, fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were able to experience their dream trip.

Indeed, the two young lovers have shared several photos of their tropical getaway in Hawaii. To the delight of their subscribers who follow them very closely.

We then discovered photos of the couple enjoying the sun. The two spouses are then more in love than ever.

Moreover, the young singer and his beauty have lived a superb story for several years. The lovers then said yes for the first time in September 2018.

Before renewing their vows in September of the following year. Since then, the two young couple have been looking to the future.

But at the moment, they are not talking about children yet. But the young artist’s latest publications let us think that he would have an intense desire for a child.

Indeed, the young man has published several photos with a baby. The latter is also the son of his friend. In any case the two young spouses loved playing parents! Would they want to have a child?

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN SEEM TO HAVE A BABY FEVER

On Instagram, we then discover a photo of the young singer of 26 years with the baby in his arms. Justin Bieber wore an orange outfit from his collection with the Drew brand.

The young man looks tenderly at the newborn. We could imagine him already dad! Besides, the handsome blond is not against this idea.

In another photo posted on social media, we discover Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin in a pool with the baby.

“Training” then writes the young man on his Story! In the photo, the pretty blonde is seen putting the baby’s shorts back on while her husband holds her head.

Hailey Baldwin also seems ready to become a mother! One then wonders if the two spouses do not have plans to expand the family soon.

In the meantime, the singer has posted a final photo with the son of Joe Termini and Kelia Moniz. We see the artist kissing the baby while he is in his father’s arms. “I miss my nephew” we can read.

In several interviews he has already expressed his desire to become a dad one day. Indeed, he would also like to become a father young enough to be able to enjoy with his children. We therefore imagine that it will not be long! Case to be continued.