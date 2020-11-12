Justin Bieber: Hailey Bieber loves her niece Iris!

Hailey Bieber had a wonderful day with her niece. Justin’s sweetheart took the opportunity to share a nice photo with us.

Three months ago, Hailey Bieber became the aunt of little Iris. Now Justin Bieber’s wife has a crush every time she visits her grandniece.

Last August, the pretty blonde’s sister gave birth to a baby girl. Happiness for the Baldwin family!

On Instagram, Alaia therefore announced with emotion the good news to the fans. We love !

Suffice to say that this photo must have made Hailey Bieber cry with joy! Thus, the darling of Justin Bieber had written under this post: “My perfect little girl and her mother warrior”. A nice message that must have touched her sister!

Since the little one arrived in her life, the beautiful blonde shows her happiness on the networks. On several occasions, we saw the pretty baby in her arms as well as in those of the handsome Justin! She’s lucky little Iris!

HAILEY BIEBER VISITS IRIS WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!

Considering how Justin looks Iris gaga, there’s no doubt he went with Hailey Bieber to see her. Indeed, the model visited her sister to say hello to her niece!

Completely in love, she has therefore revealed two small photos of her afternoon. Adorable!

We see her holding in her arms the little baby who sticks her cheek to hers. Laughing, Hailey Bieber pouted, but we know her heart just explodes with tenderness and love for the little girl!

Thus in the caption, always with humor, the pretty blonde wrote: “My soft little girl”. They are both so cute!

Anyway, at MCETV, seeing Hailey Bieber with a baby gives us some ideas… Don’t you?



