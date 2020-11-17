Justin Bieber: Hailey Bieber is addicted to The Crown!

In the story of her Instagram account, Hailey Bieber, the wife of Justin Bieber, confides that she cannot stop watching The Crown.

Like many people, Hailey Bieber is more than a fan of The Crown series. Justin Bieber’s wife can’t stop staring at her!

A real cardboard box! A few years ago, Netflix aired the first season of The Crown series. The synopsis? Between political rivalries, intrigues and events, this one traces the difficulties encountered by Queen Elizabeth II during her reign.

While this did not pique the curiosity of platform users, it is no longer the case today. Indeed, this series on the Crown is one of the most watched of the moment. In fact, season 4 was released this Sunday, November 15.

Thus, all the fans of The Crown threw themselves on the series. When it’s gray on a Sunday, what better way than to crawl under the duvet with a good hot chocolate? Staying for hours in front of a series is a perfect program.

And it seems to have been that of Hailey Bieber, Justin Bieber’s wife, for the past two days. Yes, the top model would spend her days watching the trending series of the moment.

So, it was in his Instagram story that half of Justin Bieber shared it with his followers. “Happy Monday everyone. I’m exhausted because I kept watching The Crown last night, “she said. Fault confessed is half redressed. But is this really a mistake?

JUSTIN BIEBER: SHE CARTONNE

However, the one that makes Justin Bieber’s heart beat has not said more about The Crown. What season is it in? What does she think of the series? Has she seen Lady Diana’s arrival on the show?

Yep, fans of Justin Bieber’s wife would have loved to chat with her on the subject. Maybe Hailey Bieber is waiting to watch it all so that she can discuss it with her followers. And this, to avoid all possible spoils!



