Justin Bieber: Hailey Bieber has been sparkling for 24 years

Yesterday, Hailey Bieber celebrated her 24th birthday. And for the occasion, Justin Bieber’s wife pulled out all the stops! It’s simple, the pretty blonde was just gorgeous!

Yes, Kendall Jenner, Karlie Kloss and also Gigi Hadid, have not forgotten the birthday of their longtime friend.

In fact, Justin Bieber’s wife has unveiled a few photos of this romantic birthday party on Insta. And as usual, Hailey Bieber is just sublime.

HAILEY BIEBER RADIANT TO CELEBRATE HER 24TH, WITH JUSTIN BIEBER!

With Covid-19, Hailey Bieber seems, for now at least, to have given up on a huge birthday party, along with all her friends and relatives.

And evening or no evening, Hailey Bieber had put on her 31. Indeed, the young woman pulled her hair in a low bun, put a touch of gloss on her lips, but above all, put on a magnificent dress. evening.

Yes, for the occasion, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart wore a long black Yves Saint Laurent dress! Class, right?

Nevertheless, the cool atmosphere at home dictates, it is not a glass of champagne but a beer that the pretty blonde had in her hand.

One thing is certain, evening or not, Hailey Bieber seemed to be having a very happy birthday!



