Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin with the baby in her arms!

Hailey Baldwin has a desire to pamper! On Instagram, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart has posed again with an adorable baby!

To date, Justin Bieber is one of the most popular stars on the Internet. Just like his wife Hailey Baldwin. Via her social networks, the pretty blonde has also immortalized herself with her adorable 5-month-old niece.

The private life of Justin Bieber continues to fascinate the media. But also his admirers!

Last I heard, all is well for the singer! A few days ago, the “Sorry” singer flew to Hawaii with his sweetheart Hailey Baldwin.

Madly in love with each other, the two stars seem to love each other like they did on day one. In any case, their happiness is a pleasure to see.

As usual, they have multiplied ultra romantic clichés. Right now, the lovebirds even seem to want to pamper!

After creating a buzz by cuddling a baby in a swimming pool while in Hawaii, Justin Bieber’s sweetheart has immortalized herself on Instagram with his older sister’s daughter Alaia Baldwin.

JUSTIN BIEBER: HAILEY BALDWIN CRACKS THE CANVAS WITH HER NIECE!

Facing the camera, Hailey Baldwin therefore took pleasure in pampering little Iris, just 5 months old! Very affectionate with the latter, the young woman also added a little legend which certainly amused her subscribers.

“My little pickle,” Justin Bieber’s wife wrote under her cute picture. On a daily basis, the model is very family!

If Hailey Baldwin wants to have children one day, she and her darling want to take their time above all. The “Yummy” singer spoke about this last December.

“I want to have my tribe. But it’s her body and Hailey will do what she wants (…) “, said Justin Bieber on the set of Ellen DeGeneres.

He concluded, “I think there are things Hailey still wants to accomplish as a woman. And I don’t think it’s ready yet. “