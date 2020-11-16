Justin Bieber: Hailey Baldwin in a leather skirt for dinner!

Justin Bieber’s sweetheart Hailey Baldwin sexy in leather for a night out with her husband. We give you more details.

Hailey Baldwin, the wife of Justin Bieber, sexy for a romantic evening.

The two lovers seem to have enjoyed a couple’s evening outdoors. Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey Baldwin were spotted outside an Italian restaurant on Friday, November 13.

For the occasion, the pretty young woman put on her 31. She therefore opted for a very classy outfit. Hailey Baldwin then appears in a leather skirt with a white top and stiletto sandals.

Justin Bieber meanwhile wore a fuchsia pink tracksuit. The two lovers were thus able to enjoy their evening in an Italian restaurant.

The paparazzi obviously did not fail to immortalize their outing. In fact, the two young people were wearing protective masks.

JUSTIN BIEBER: HIS WIFE IS FAN OF LEATHER

So this is not the first time that Justin Bieber’s wife has opted for a leather outfit. Indeed, last October, Hailey Baldwin and her husband were spotted in New York City going to a party.

It was after Justin Bieber appeared on Saturday Night Live. The pretty young woman then opted for a total leather look.

She was indeed wearing a long dress with leather straps and heels. The young singer for his part has rather chosen a total white look. In her hand, she held a zebra print bag.

He also wore an orange beanie, the only touch of color in his outfit. Once again, the two lovers did not forget to wear their protective masks.

Since their marriage, the couple have always been so in love. Even if their appearances are increasingly rare because of the coronavirus, they both remain very active on social networks.



