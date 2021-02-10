Justin Bieber gives first TikTok concert on Valentine’s Day

Justin Bieber will perform the first real concert on TikTok on Valentine’s Day. He will sing all songs from his 2013 album Journals for his fans, People reports Wednesday.

“I’m really looking forward to singing these songs live,” 26-year-old Bieber said in a statement. ” Journals is one of my favorite albums and I’ve never played it live before.”

The album Journals was released together with the documentary Believe . It was his third compilation album.

The concert on TikTok can be heard on Sunday night 9 p.m. EST on Sunday, Feb. 14. It will be repeated on Monday evening at Feb. 15, at 1 p.m. EST.