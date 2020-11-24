Justin Bieber flaunts a very old school look on Instagram!

Justin Bieber showed off a stunning look on Instagram! This is a rather old school outfit with very pretty pastel colors!

Handsome Justin Bieber really has style! He just proved it again with a super old school look!

Yesterday, the singer melted the web with his superb message for his darling. A true declaration of love that moved a large part of his fans!

Indeed, the post has collected more than 7.1 million likes! A very nice performance for Justin Bieber!

Yet his greatest victory was to hit his darling Hailey right in the heart! Eh yes ! The latter really did not have the words to respond to such a statement!

Justin Bieber’s wife therefore commented on yellow hearts! She must have been very moved!

So, we can’t wait to know what gift she got for her birthday … Because with such a cry of love, we expect anything!

Regardless, for his sweetheart’s birthday, the singer opted for casual and old schoool! We’ll tell you more about it!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HIS OLD SCHOOL LOOK MAKES AWESOME!

The handsome kid with the wick showed us an ultra stylish look on Instagram! Very old school, but very beautiful colors!

Justin Bieber wore a powder pink XXL jogging, white sneakers, an oversized blue and brown t-shirt, and a cream-colored jacket! Plus, he hadn’t forgotten a navy blue cap to complete the look!

In the comments, the opinions are unanimous! Everyone loves the singer’s outfit!

We were therefore able to read a lot of compliments like: “My inspiration” or “You are just incredible. “Words that will surely have made Justin Bieber super happy!



