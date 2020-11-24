Justin Bieber feels weird for 2021 Grammy nomination

Justin Bieber is not happy with his nomination for the 2021 Grammys and believes that a mistake has been made with his category

Justin Bieber is setting the record straight about what genre “Changes” belongs to after his fifth album received a Grammy nomination on Tuesday (November 24) for Best Pop Vocal Album.

The singer wrote a short letter to the Recording Academy on Instagram on the day the nominations for the 2021 Grammys were revealed, stating that his mission to make an R&B album was not properly honored by being placed in this category.

“For the Grammys, I am flattered to be recognized and appreciated for my art. I am very meticulous and intentional with my music. That said, I set out to make an R&B album. Changes was and is an R&B album. It is not being recognized. like an R&B album, which is very strange to me. I grew up admiring R&B music and wanted to do a project that embodied that sound. ”

The 26-year-old superstar continued: “That this is not put in that category feels strange considering from the chords to the melodies and the vocal style to the hip hop drums that were chosen, it is undeniable, unmistakable R&B album! To be clear, I absolutely love pop music, it just wasn’t what I set out to do this time. My gratitude for feeling respected for my work remains and I am honored to be nominated anyway. ”

Justin Bieber dabbles in the R&B genre

Justin Bieber has switched between pop and R&B production throughout his decade-long career, with his 2013 second compilation album Journals ushering in the new musical.

The “Yummi” performer purposely noted the gender shift in the follow-up project to his 2015 pop / dance album, Purpose. “No pop. R & bieber,” he tweeted earlier this year before Changes will release on Valentine’s Day (February 14).

Justin Bieber isn’t the only artist dissatisfied with the Academy’s picks in the R&B categories.

Teyana Taylor, who recently appeared on the cover of Billboard’s issue of R & B / Hip-Hop Power Players and discussed the importance of women in R&B at a panel discussion with Kehlani, Jhené Aiko, and Summer Walker, addressed Twitter to express his frustration with the male gender dominated the category of best R&B album.

“You better all say best MALE R&B ALBUM because all I see is pen * s in this category,” he wrote while sharing the Academy announcement on the projects of the five male nominees.

Taylor, Kehlani and Walker received no Grammy nominations this year, but Aiko has won three, including one in the Big Four category of album of the year for Chilombo.

Justin Bieber received three more Grammy nominations for Best Pop Solo Performance (“Yummy”), Best Pop Duo / Group Performance (“Intentions,” featuring Quavo), and Best Country Duo / Group Performance (“10,000 Hours “with Dan + Shay).

Now, the singer has 14 total nominations since his debut 10 years ago at the 53rd annual Grammy Awards.



