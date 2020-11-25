Justin Bieber evaluates his relationship with Jesus!

On social networks, Justin Bieber decided to talk about his relationship with Jesus. Very believing, the singer wanted to convey a message.

Justin Bieber is a very religious person. Since the start of his career, the Canadian artist has never hidden his belief in God, and he’s proven it once again on Instagram.

Justin Bieber shared his faith in Apple Music last year. During this lengthy interview, he spoke openly about his faith in Jesus.

The opportunity for the Canadian artist to talk about his wife’s influence on her faith. But also the way he believes that Jesus saved him.

He confided, “I really dove deep into my faith. I believed in Jesus, I read it. But for me, there is no faith without obedience “. And that’s not all.

The singer also spoke about his daily relationship with Jesus. “God already loved me for who I am before I did anything to earn it or deserve it. It’s a free gift by accepting Jesus, giving him your life, and what he did was the gift, ”he continued to Apple Music.

JUSTIN BIEBER SHARES A MESSAGE ABOUT HIS FAITH ON INSTAGRAM

A few hours ago, Justin Bieber shared a message thanking the Grammys committee for nominating him. An appointment that came with a bit of bitterness.

Indeed, the latter was surprised not to have been nominated in the R&B category when his album was. Angry, he therefore wanted to put things into perspective by posting this message about his faith.

“Thinking about all of this made me relativize and think about Jesus. He took our past sins, those of now and those of the future to save us, ”he said. Rather serene.

And to continue: “Our joy should therefore come from the work that God has accomplished in our lives. Jesus accomplished what we could not do. He sacrificed himself for us. He is love, believe it and receive his love ”. A nice word for the Canadian who continues to take refuge in the faith at every moment of his life.



