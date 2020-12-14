Justin Bieber developed it to decorate the Christmas tree!

Justin Bieber has finally adopted the right technique to decorate his Christmas tree! Yes, since last year, he has become a real pro!

Justin Bieber has a life at two hundred dollars an hour!

Indeed, even if his touring plans have been undermined by the Covid-19, the singer has nevertheless been able to bounce back.

Yep, after releasing Changes last February, along with a first documentary on YouTube, the Canadian singer is currently working on a brand new YouTube docu! Class!

Indeed, Justin Bieber: Next Chapter, will be available soon! Very cool !

In short, Justin Bieber is a hard worker, and he takes it!

Still, like everyone else, Hailey Bieber’s sweetheart likes to take a little rest every now and then.

And what better than the end of the year celebrations to rest peacefully, while making your Christmas tree?

Besides, one thing is certain: in three years, the singer has become a real pro decorating his Christmas tree.

We tell you more!

JUSTIN BIEBER HAS IMPROVED A LOT TO DECORATE HIS CHRISTMAS TREE!

In rest mode, Justin Bieber showed up on Insta, in the middle of a Christmas tree decorating session!

Yep, this weekend, the singer and his darling, Hailey Bieber, decorated their huge Christmas tree. And frankly, with its fairy lights, and all its decorations, it is just beautiful!

But one thing struck us all the same: Justin Bieber has become a real pro when it comes to decorating his tree!

Yes, remember, in previous years, the interpreter of “Holy” had really struggled!

So could that be the Hailey Bieber effect?

In any case, even Justin has noticed the difference this year!

Like what, his sweetheart really helps him improve in all areas!

Come on, we’ll leave you with images of their Christmas tree decoration session!



