Justin Bieber: Details of Hawaiian Vacation with Hailey!

Singer Justin Bieber flew to Hawaii with his wife Hailey Baldwin. Discover their dream trip! Justin Bieber revealed his dream vacation photos with Hailey Baldwin on social media!

The Canadian singer and his sweetheart have decided to start the new year on the right foot! The couple then flew to Hawaii for a weekend.

In fact, fans of Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were able to follow their journey through social media. Indeed, the two starlets shared several photos on their respective Instagram account.

Justin Bieber first shared a photo of him and his sweetheart posing in front of the plane, before taking off. “Life is better with you” writes the young man in the caption of his post.

The young artist therefore begins his escapade with a beautiful declaration to his wife. The rest of the photos reveal the details of their dream trip!

JUSTIN BIEBER AND HAILEY BALDWIN: THEIR TRIP TO HAWAII

So Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin decided to take a short break in sunny Hawaii. The young woman has also posted several photos of their romantic getaway.

We discover pictures of the couple as they soak up the sun on the beach. The young woman is lovingly snuggled up against her husband.

Several photos unveiled also testify to the love between Justin Bieber and his sweetheart. We discover them indeed very accomplices.

Often the lovers are in each other’s arms. In other photos, we see them kissing each other on the cheek.

The two lovers therefore seem closer than ever. Last December, a source close to the couple explained that they were already planning their future together.

She specifies that the two young people would be ready to start a family. But for now, the young artist needs to focus on his career first.