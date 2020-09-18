Justin Bieber debuts in Christian music with the song ‘Holy’

Justin Bieber premiered on YouTube the MV of ‘Holy’, a song with which he debuts in Christian music.

Justin Bieber surprised all his loyal fans with the launch of the song ‘Holy’ on digital platforms, this being his first foray into Christian music; The song has the collaboration of Chance The Rapper, who is a great friend of the singer.

After several years of being considered a pop icon, Justin Bieber decides to give a radical change to his career as a singer and releases his first song under this genre, in which he talks about hope and faith, virtues that are reflected in a video for Youtube.

The music video that the singer launched on YouTube simultaneously with its premiere on digital platforms is directed by Colin Tilley and features performances by Ryan Destiny and Wilmer Valderrama, who together with the Canadian and Chance The Rapper star in an emotional story .

Justin Bieber talks about faith in ‘Holy’.

The plot of ‘Holy’ shows us Justin Bieber giving life to a worker whose partner is Ryan Destiny, who at all times are very much in love; Unfortunately, the situation for both of them becomes complicated when the singer is notified that he is fired and later they are evicted from their homes.

The difficult episode for the characters of Hailey Baldwin and Ryan Destiny’s husband ends when they both meet a soldier, who is played by Wilmer Valderrama, who extends a hand to them and welcomes them for a while in his house. The audiovisual production already exceeds 6 million visits just 13 hours after its premiere on the platform.

Chance The Rapper pointed out on his Instagram account that ‘Holy’ is one of the most important songs he has done in his musical career, as it was performed with one of his closest friends; He also mentioned the messages of love, hope and faith that Justin Bieber captured in this new song.



